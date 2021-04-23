Raymond James Boosts CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $16.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.42 million, a P/E ratio of 190.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

