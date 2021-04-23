Raymond James Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $68.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

HZO stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

