Raymond James Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $68.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.
HZO stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
