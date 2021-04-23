Raymond James Comments on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter.
Shares of LIF opened at C$39.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.28. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$18.53 and a 12-month high of C$40.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
