Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $201.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.83. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.