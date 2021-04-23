Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Cut by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $78.74 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.