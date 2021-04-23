Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 43.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $11.26 million and $1.72 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00270088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.05 or 1.00295396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.12 or 0.00640518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.01020336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

