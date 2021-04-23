RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Head to Head Analysis

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 16.00% 9.74% 0.98% RBB Bancorp 21.28% 8.03% 1.07%

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capital City Bank Group and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 RBB Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.14%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential downside of 13.14%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $165.89 million 2.57 $30.81 million $1.83 13.84 RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 2.36 $39.21 million $1.95 9.94

RBB Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital City Bank Group. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Capital City Bank Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of March 30, 2020, it had 57 banking offices and 81 ATMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 20, 2020, it operated nine branches in Los Angeles County; one branch in Orange County, Irvine; two branches in Ventura County; one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; six branches in New York; 1 in Edison, New Jersey; and two branches in Chicago. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

