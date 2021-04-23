Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $48,320.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00.

Shares of Reading International stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.08. 24,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Reading International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

