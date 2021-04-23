Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report $1.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $11.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $181.50 million, with estimates ranging from $60.11 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.91) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA opened at $91.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $186.82.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

