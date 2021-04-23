Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT):

4/22/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $167.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00. They now have a "market perform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/14/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

3/8/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.20. 514,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,630. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.55 and its 200 day moving average is $144.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,901,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

