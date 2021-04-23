Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,612 ($86.39) and last traded at GBX 6,654 ($86.93). Approximately 835,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 936,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,801 ($88.86).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £47.45 billion and a PE ratio of 40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.05%.

