Record (LON:REC) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.00

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.08), with a volume of 624070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £164.22 million and a P/E ratio of 25.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

