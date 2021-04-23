Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)’s share price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 642,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 845,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

About Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.