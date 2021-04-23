Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

