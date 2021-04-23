Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.
Shares of argenx stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $382.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
