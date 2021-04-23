Redd Reaches Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,930.20 or 1.00394089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00039263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00135981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001961 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005063 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

