Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 6,326 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $261.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.97 and its 200 day moving average is $226.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

