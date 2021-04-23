Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Reaches $69.78 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $69.78 million and approximately $93,135.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00067206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00018717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00670289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.17 or 0.08120651 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.