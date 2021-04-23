Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.78

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.78 and traded as high as $39.29. Regional Management shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 59,305 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $418.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regional Management by 65.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

