Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.59

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 11647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

REKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

