Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RS stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $159.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

