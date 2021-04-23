Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

