Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.06. 4,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $159.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

