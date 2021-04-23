Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) traded up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 11,875,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 11,196,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

About Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief in serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.