Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,823. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 157.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.