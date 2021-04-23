Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.06

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 19928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4693 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 157.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

