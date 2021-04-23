Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.77 ($45.61).

EPA:RNO opened at €34.08 ($40.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.75. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

