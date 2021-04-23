Renault’s (RNLSY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 23,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,079. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.