renDOGE Hits Market Cap of $746,871.20 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $746,871.20 and $2.40 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00269280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00648462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,894.06 or 1.00322845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.27 or 0.01035408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

