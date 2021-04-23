Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.67

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $10.01. Renren shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 202,636 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Get Renren alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.