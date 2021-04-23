Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

RCII stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

