REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $109,109.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, REPO has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $109,109.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00062276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00272146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.60 or 1.00428894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00646946 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.17 or 0.01029000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

