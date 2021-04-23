Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Shares of FRBK traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 3,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $226.05 million, a PE ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 1.32. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

