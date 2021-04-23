Republic Services (RSG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) in the last few weeks:
- 4/19/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Republic Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.39. 947,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
