Request Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Request has a market capitalization of $113.62 million and $2.03 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00092373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00665110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.47 or 0.08091666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050250 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

