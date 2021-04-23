Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bally’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bally’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

NYSE BALY opened at $57.72 on Friday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.23 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock valued at $66,703,493. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

