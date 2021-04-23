Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

HWC stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

