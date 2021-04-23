Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 615.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

