Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

