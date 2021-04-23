Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIDD. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Shares of MIDD opened at $179.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $185.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.