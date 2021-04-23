Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veolia Environnement S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.34.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $30.12 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

