Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

AAP opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.17 and a 200 day moving average of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $202.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $364,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

