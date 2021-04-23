Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of AN stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

