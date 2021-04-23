Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

NYSE AN opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

