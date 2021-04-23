Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

