Research Analysts Offer Predictions for INmune Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of INmune Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of INMB opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in INmune Bio by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in INmune Bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

