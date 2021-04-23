Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

