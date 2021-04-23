Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Align Technology (ALGN)

Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $683.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $680.00 to $690.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $680.00 to $690.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Align Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Align Technology saw higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners in the fourth quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic-led challenges. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism on the stock. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Continued adoption of the company’s digital platform has also been looking impressive. The roll out of the Consumer and Patient app instills confidence on the stock. Align Technology’s results in the fourth quarter were better-than-expected. The company has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

3/4/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $610.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $620.12. 452,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,513. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $186.65 and a one year high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $552.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

