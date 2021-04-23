Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,348.40 ($17.62) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,290.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,341.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

