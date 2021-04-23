Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Air Canada (AC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (TSE: AC):

4/15/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

4/9/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

4/7/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.

3/15/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$29.00.

3/2/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$21.00 to C$26.50.

TSE AC opened at C$24.69 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

