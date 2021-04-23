Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD):

4/23/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $188.00.

4/21/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

4/19/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $190.00.

4/15/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

4/13/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $168.00.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $172.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $207.00 to $220.00.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $186.00 to $213.00.

3/29/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $154.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. However, Pioneer expects production costs to increase in March quarter, hurting bottom line. Also, reignited worries about its short-term upstream business outlook, owing to the volatile commodity prices, is concerning. Notably, the firm’s gross trailing 12-month margin is the lowest among its peers.”

3/23/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $168.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $154.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $154.00 to $196.00.

3/17/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $168.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $146.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $146.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected results due to increased crude oil equivalent production volumes. Also, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. This will boost its financial flexibility. From 2022, Pioneeris planning to start distributing quarterly variable dividend.”

2/25/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $175.00.

2/24/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PXD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

